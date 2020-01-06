New year, same Ellen!

Ellen DeGeneres can't stop pranking people, and we wouldn't have it any other way. On her talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the host loves to put her staff in precarious situations all the time. From scaring the daylights out of them to making sure they embarrass themselves in front of random strangers, nothing is off limit.

The queen of daytime TV recruited musician Dua Lipa to help her with her latest prank. In the video, the host sent Dua and one of her writers Lauren out into the world to mess with unsuspecting strangers. The unlikely pair walked across the store World Market in Los Angeles and spoke only the lyrics to the songs "New Rules" and "Don't Start Now."

In case you're wondering, no, those aren't very easy songs to fit into regular conversation. In fact, the ridiculous nature of some of the lyrics made for some hilarious oversharing moments between unsuspecting shoppers.