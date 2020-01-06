Laverne Cox shut down the style competition at the 2020 Golden Globes after-parties.

On Sunday, the Orange Is the New Black star stepped out to attend the InStyle and Warner Bros. bash, held at the Beverly Hills Hotel. For the celebration, Cox donned a jaw-dropping Michael Cinco dress, which the actress dubbed "orange crush." The gorgeous gown, which featured a plunging neckline, also featured a long, ruffled train.

While at the party, Cox took part in InStyle magazine's elevator series, during which celebs participate in hilarious bits. For Cox's elevator scene, the doors open to the 47-year-old star striking a pose in her dress. Moments later, Sarah Hyland, Jamie Chung and Ashley Madekwe all step out from under Cox's dress!

"Mary Poppins found UNEMPLOYED," the caption for the Instagram video, shot by Douglas Friedman, reads.

Cox also shared the video on her Instagram page, writing, "Wait for it......Thank you @sarahhyland @jamiejchung and @smashleybell for joining in me in the elevator."