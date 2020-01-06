Laverne Cox's "Mary Poppins" Golden Globes Dress Fit 3 Celebs Underneath

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Jan. 6, 2020 9:01 AM

Laverne Cox shut down the style competition at the 2020 Golden Globes after-parties.

On Sunday, the Orange Is the New Black star stepped out to attend the InStyle and Warner Bros. bash, held at the Beverly Hills Hotel. For the celebration, Cox donned a jaw-dropping Michael Cinco dress, which the actress dubbed "orange crush." The gorgeous gown, which featured a plunging neckline, also featured a long, ruffled train.

While at the party, Cox took part in InStyle magazine's elevator series, during which celebs participate in hilarious bits. For Cox's elevator scene, the doors open to the 47-year-old star striking a pose in her dress. Moments later, Sarah Hyland, Jamie Chung and Ashley Madekwe all step out from under Cox's dress!

"Mary Poppins found UNEMPLOYED," the caption for the Instagram video, shot by Douglas Friedman, reads.

Cox also shared the video on her Instagram page, writing, "Wait for it......Thank you @sarahhyland @jamiejchung and @smashleybell for joining in me in the elevator."

Cox paired the orange dream dress with Stefere and Dena Kemp jewelry.

The actress, who will star in the drama Promising Young Woman later this year, also accessorized her outfit with an Okhtein clutch and Stuart Weitzman heels.

Take a look at the Instagram to see Cox's hilarious elevator moment! Plus, check out the Golden Globes fashion round-up in the video above!

