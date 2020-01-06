Lizzo Announces Break From Twitter After "Too Many Trolls" Attack Her

Lizzo is her own soulmate. She doesn't need Twitter to make her feel good.

In possibly sad news for her followers, the singer announced on Sunday night that she'll be taking a break from Twitter. The respite is coming as a response to "too many trolls" trying to get her down.

As the star said in her tweet, "Yeah I can't do this Twitter sh*t no more.. too many trolls... I'll be back when I feel like it."

The musician did not reveal what specifically inspired her decision to take a break from the social media site. It's likely a combination of a lot of factors (as it is for just about anyone who goes on a social media cleanse), but it's still sad to see that she feels overwhelmed by negativity on the site, especially given the overwhelming positivity she spreads to her fans.

On Jan. 4, for example, one Twitter user shared a selfie on their account that they said would not have been posted had it not been for Lizzo's body positivity.