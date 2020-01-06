Jennifer Lopez's 2020 Golden Globes After Party Dress Is the Real Show Stopper

by emily belfiore | Mon., Jan. 6, 2020 7:49 AM

It's party time! 

On Sunday night, Jennifer Lopez couldn't get wait to get on the floor at the Creative Artists Agency (CAA) After Party following the 2020 Golden Globes. The Hustlers star, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture, turned heads in a stunning white gown. Jennifer documented her outfit change on Instagram with a sweet photo of her and fiancé Alex Rodriguez before heading into the star-studded bash.

For her CAA Party look, J.Lo opted for a sheer long-sleeved Zuhair Murad gown that was comprised of lace detailing, feathered sleeves and high-slits to show off her toned physique. This was a bold change compared to the Valentino gown she wore to the big show, which featured a head-turning oversized green and gold bow.

As for her hair, the "Jenny From The Block" singer undid her intricate braided bun and let her strands flow free in a wavy half-up ‘do.

Once inside, Jennifer was greeted with quite the fanfare at the CAA After Party. An insider noted, "Everyone wanted to talk to J.Lo!" The source added that the "Love Don't Cost A Thing" singer mingled with stars likeJennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Rachel Weisz, Jessica Alba and Guy Osery

Other notable guests included couples Taylor Swiftand Joe Alwyn and Beyoncé and Jay-Z, as well as the night's big winners Brad Pitt, Taron Egerton, Olivia Colman and more. 

The 77th Annual Golden Globes marked Jennifer's first nomination in over 20 years. Back in 1998, she earned a Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy nomination for her portrayal of late singer Selena Quintanilla-Pérez in 1997's Selena. This time around, the 2020 Super Bowl headliner lost to Laura Dern for her scene-stealing performance in Marriage Story. But, J.Lo clearly didn't let the loss keep her from enjoying the night.

A.Rod gave his future bride a sweet shout-out after the show on Instagram, writing, "Jen, it doesn't take a trophy, medal, or plaque to identify a true champion. To millions of young women who have watched you and have been inspired and empowered to do amazing things in their lives, you are a champion."

He continued, "For countless musicians, dancers, actresses, and performers who have seen and emulate your passion, drive and work ethic to find their own success, you are a champion. To your children, your family, your coaches, your staff, and your extended family, you are a champion."

The former Yankees star ended his post, writing, "To everyone whose lives you enrich daily, you are a champion. And don't you ever forget it."

