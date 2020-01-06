The fashion at the 2020 Golden Globes still has fans talking.

As is the case every year, the Golden Globes were as much about what everyone was wearing as it was about who was winning. And, with dozens and dozens of stars in attendance, there were designer looks everywhere heads turned.

The award show outfits varied from the streamlined and subdued, including Margot Robbie's strapless, multicolored Chanel ensemble and winner Renée Zellweger's periwinkle Armani Privé gown, to the dramatic and daring—we're looking at you, Jennifer Lopez.

Indeed, the Hustler nominee's Valentino ballgown topped with a gold and green oversized bow remains the talk of the night...and the next morning. But, Lopez wasn't the only celebrity to sport a shade of green nor was she the sole star with a bow.

In fact, both were style trends of the night with Natasha Lyonne and Scarlett Johansson also rocking bows on their designer dresses, sequined Moschino and red Vera Wang respectively.