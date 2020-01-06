by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Jan. 6, 2020 7:39 AM
The fashion at the 2020 Golden Globes still has fans talking.
As is the case every year, the Golden Globes were as much about what everyone was wearing as it was about who was winning. And, with dozens and dozens of stars in attendance, there were designer looks everywhere heads turned.
The award show outfits varied from the streamlined and subdued, including Margot Robbie's strapless, multicolored Chanel ensemble and winner Renée Zellweger's periwinkle Armani Privé gown, to the dramatic and daring—we're looking at you, Jennifer Lopez.
Indeed, the Hustler nominee's Valentino ballgown topped with a gold and green oversized bow remains the talk of the night...and the next morning. But, Lopez wasn't the only celebrity to sport a shade of green nor was she the sole star with a bow.
In fact, both were style trends of the night with Natasha Lyonne and Scarlett Johansson also rocking bows on their designer dresses, sequined Moschino and red Vera Wang respectively.
There were also many shades of green, from the splash of hunter on Lopez to Jason Momoa's velvet teal Tom Ford, Amy Poehler's head-to-toe glittering emerald Sergio Hudson and Charlize Theron's lime Dior.
However, the list of Golden Globes trends doesn't stop there. For a full breakdown on the fashion-forward, keep scrolling!
Shutterstock, NBC
Fans were far from blue over these stunning sapphire looks.
Shutterstock, Getty Images, NBC
Judging by these looks, green was one of the biggest colors of the night.
NBC, Shutterstock
Who doesn't want to sparkle on the red carpet?
Article continues below
Shutterstock
Just like presents, these standout looks were wrapped in a bow.
Shutterstock, Getty
These stars made a cutout neckline a staple of the red carpet.
Shutterstock, NBC
These celebrity gowns used the color combination in refreshing new ways.
Article continues below
Shutterstock, Instagram
There's nothing like a voluminous sleeve to make a sartorial statement.
NBC
These stars put the power in suit.
Watch E! News Monday at 7 a.m. for a recap of the biggest 2020 Golden Globes moments followed by Pop of the Morning at 11 a.m.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?