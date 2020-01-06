We're having déjà vu!

On Sunday, Troian Bellisario proved that any dress can be award show-worthy—even her wedding dress. Taking to Instagram to share a fun behind-the-scenes moment with her husband Patrick J. Adams, the Pretty Little Liars alum revealed that she rocked the dress she said "I do" in to a 2020 Golden Globes after party.

"Wore half my wedding dress," her caption began. "Home by 11. Eating ice cream. Happy #goldenglobes2020." In the photo, Troian can be seen feeding the Suits star a spoonful of ice cream while donning the bottom half of her Cortana Bridal gown, which she donned at the duo's rustic nuptials back in 2016.

This time around, she paired the high-waisted pleated skirt with a silky beige tank top. For their big day, however, the Where'd You Go, Bernadette? star opted for a silky ivory top that featured a sweetheart neckline and sheer sleeves to create the ultimate boho bridal look. Fans will also recall that Troian accessorized the look with an ornate gold crown as well.