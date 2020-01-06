NBC
by Chris Harnick | Mon., Jan. 6, 2020 5:56 AM
NBC
When This Is Us returns, the Pearson family will be joined by one legendary guest star. Yep, we're talking about John Legend.
The Voice coach will appear in the season four midseason premiere, his appearance first teased back in November as a "very special guest." In a promo that aired during the 2020 Golden Globes, Legend appears behind a piano.
"Lights and Shadow," the first This Is Us episode since November 2019, features Kevin (Justin Hartley) still on the search for romance. Meanwhile, Kate (Chrissy Metz) meets Toby's (Chris Sullivan) Crossfit friends and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) travels to Los Angeles to be with Rebecca (Mandy Moore).
The midseason finale of This Is Us introduced a new timeline and new drama. Viewers saw Rebecca lost on Thanksgiving, roughly a year in the future from the current present day. In that time, Randall and Kevin were not speaking.
Meanwhile, the present Thanksgiving had Rebecca and Randall clashing over Rebecca's memory struggles. Also in the present, Kate saw Toby's phone which included some not so great texts from his Crossfit friends about her.
"I feel you pulling away. Am I crazy?" Kate asks Toby in the teaser for the Tuesday, Jan. 14 episode of This Is Us.
The promo that aired with the Golden Globes also has Randall with Rebecca and Miguel (Jon Huertas) in what looks like a doctor's office.
So, is Legend one of Toby's Crossfit friends? Does Randall meet him at a time of need? Does Rebecca find him? That remains to be seen.
In addition to Legend, other This Is Us guest stars include Omar Epps, Phylicia Rashad, Marsha Stephanie Blake and Timothy Omundson. Legend's other acting credits include Soul Men, La La Land, Curb Your Enthusiasm, American Dreams and Underground.
This Is Us airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?