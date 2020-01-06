EXCLUSIVE!

So, Does Phoebe Waller-Bridge Have Barack Obama's Phone Number?

Mon., Jan. 6, 2020

The wins kept on coming for Phoebe Waller-Bridge and her Fleabag team. After winning numerous Emmys for season two of the hit Amazon series, Waller-Bridge took home two awards at the 2020 Golden Globes, Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her role as the title character and Best Television Series Musical or Comedy.

In true sisterly fashion, Waller-Bridge and Sian Clifford (Fleabag's sister Claire on the series) couldn't agree on who would hold the mic when they made their way backstage to chat with E!'s Jason Kennedy.

"I've had enough of that," Waller-Bridge said when Clifford tried to hand her the microphone. But when Clifford insisted, Waller-Bridge obliged. "OK, fine," she joked.

These two Globes are the first for the show.

"It's very surreal," Andrew Scott, aka hot priest, told us.

"We're a total mess, as you can see," Clifford said about their mental state after all the Golden Globes love. "And being very British about all of this…We're all sort of embarrassed and overwhelmed, but so, so, so happy."

After the crew took home all the Emmys at the 2019 ceremony, they stayed out until 4 in the morning. The plans after the Golden Globes? It was 6 a.m. for the Fleabag team.

When Waller-Bridge accepted the award for Best TV Series Musical or Comedy, she gave President Barack Obama a shout out after her placed her show on his best of 2019 list. Viewers may recall the first season of the show featured her character masturbating to Obama giving a speech. "Personally, I'd also like to thank Obama for putting us on his list. And as some of you may know, he's always been on mine," Waller-Bridge said on stage.

So, does she have his digits?

"No comment," Waller-Bridge laughed.

Click play on the video above for more.

Fleabag season two is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch E! News Monday at 7 a.m. for a recap of the biggest 2020 Golden Globes moments followed by Pop of the Morning at 11 a.m.

