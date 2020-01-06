So, Does Phoebe Waller-Bridge Have Barack Obama's Phone Number?

The wins kept on coming for Phoebe Waller-Bridge and her Fleabag team. After winning numerous Emmys for season two of the hit Amazon series, Waller-Bridge took home two awards at the 2020 Golden Globes, Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her role as the title character and Best Television Series Musical or Comedy.

In true sisterly fashion, Waller-Bridge and Sian Clifford (Fleabag's sister Claire on the series) couldn't agree on who would hold the mic when they made their way backstage to chat with E!'s Jason Kennedy.

"I've had enough of that," Waller-Bridge said when Clifford tried to hand her the microphone. But when Clifford insisted, Waller-Bridge obliged. "OK, fine," she joked.

These two Globes are the first for the show.

"It's very surreal," Andrew Scott, aka hot priest, told us.