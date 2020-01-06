Joaquin Phoenix won big at the 2020 Golden Globes last night.

The actor received a standing ovation at Sunday's award show as he walked to the stage to accept the trophy for Best Actor in Motion Picture, Drama, but one guest in particular did not stand for the star.

As the Joker actor made his way to the stage, Beyoncéwas one of the few stars in the audience who didn't partake in the standing ovation. And Twitter noticed it immediately.

Sharing a photo of the moment Phoenix walked by a seated Queen Bey, one fan tweeted, "Beyoncé sitting during the standing ovation for Joaquin Phoenix's win is the type of energy I want to see from everyone in 2020."

While that fan thought it was a hilarious moment from the singer, others felt the star was trying to make a statement with her refusal to stand, calling it disrespectful.

As one user tweeted, "Out of respect, she should've stood up. Wtf." Chimed in another, "Pretty rude tbh."