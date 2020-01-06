Jennifer Lopezdidn't win big at the 2020 Golden Globes last night, but she's the winner in Alex Rodriguez's heart.

Following Sunday's award ceremony, the baseball star took to Instagram to gush over his fiancée, who ended up losing Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture to Laura Dern. And his tribute to his multi-talented love is sure to make any of their fans forget about the loss.

Sharing a photo of the 50-year-old on the Golden Globes red carpet, Rodriguez wrote, "Jen, it doesn't take a trophy, medal, or plaque to identify a true champion. To millions of young women who have watched you and have been inspired and empowered to do amazing things in their lives, you are a champion."

"For countless musicians, dancers, actresses, and performers who have seen and emulate your passion, drive and work ethic to find their own success, you are a champion," he continued. "To your children, your family, your coaches, your staff, and your extended family, you are a champion."