Sam Rockwell had a lot to celebrate at the 2020 Golden Globes.

On Sunday evening, the Jojo Rabbit actor and his partner Leslie Bibb hit the red carpet at the 77th Golden Globe Awards. Not only was the veteran actor nominated for his work in Fosse/Verdon, but two of his films—Jojo Rabbit and Richard Jewell—were up for different prizes.

"Congratulations! You've got several nominations if you look at it," Ryan Seacrest noted during his exclusive chat with Rockwell.

"In a way, you could look at it that way," the 51-year-old actor expressed. "We got Fosse/Verdon, we got Jojo Rabbit and Kathy Bates is here for Richard Jewell."

Still, all of these big nominations didn't come about without hard work. As Rockwell portrayed famed choreographer Bob Fosse in the FX drama, he made sure to highlight that he went through "a lot of training" for the role.