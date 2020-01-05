Sandra Bullock Lights Up the 2020 Golden Globes in Marigold Gown

Miss Congeniality has still got it.

Sandra Bullock took to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards tonight to present the award for Best Motion Picture Drama and while Sam Mendes' 1917 took the award in that category, it was the actress's marigold gown that caught our eye on that stage.

While we didn't get a look at her fashion look during the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet, we were finally able to get a glimpse at what the 55-year-old actress was wearing to tonight's big event.

Shining bright and looking radiant, Bullock worked that stage in her ruffly and strapless marigold colored gown.

She kept her hairstyle simple and wore her hair in loose waves and simple accessorized the flawless dress with layered chunky gold necklaces.

The actress hasn't been nominated at the Golden Globes since 2010 when she in the running for Actress in a Drama Motion Picture for The Blind Side (and won) and also for her role in The Proposal that got her a nomination in the Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture category.