What a night for Tom Hanks!

The Hollywood legend accepted the Cecil B. de Mille Award at tonight's 2020 Golden Globes, where he was joined by wife Rita Wilson and their loved ones on the red carpet. Tom and Rita caught up with E!'s Ryan Seacrest as the evening got underway, and the actress turned country singer shared with us the "enormous pride" she felt for her leading man.

"I really feel that we have to have these celebrations in our lives," Rita gushed. "Everybody's got ups and downs, but when the time comes around and we get to celebrate something—particularly his body of work—I think it's wonderful. It's wonderful for Tom and it's wonderful for our family."

Tom responded, "Although I'm up here because I have left the family for months at a time. Thank goodness for them!"