The 2020 Golden Globes were a family affair.

On Sunday, the biggest names in film and TV hit the red carpet at The Beverly Hilton Hotel for the 77th Golden Globe Awards. While many couples turned the awards show into a date night, others brought family to serve as a plus one.

As Pierce Brosnan's sons Dylan and Paris served as Golden Globe Ambassadors at the event, it wasn't surprising when the Die Another Day actor accompanied them down the red carpet.

Rocketman leading man Taron Egerton also brought his family along to the Hollywood awards show.

"Bursting with pride," the Robin Hood actor wrote on Instagram alongside a family photo.

As E! readers surely know, Egerton won Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Film for his work in the Elton John musical biopic.

Of course, Brosnan and Egerton aren't the only ones who attend the Globes alongside family.