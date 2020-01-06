Vote for Which Star Was Best Dressed at the 2020 Golden Globes

Red carpet fashion is finally back!

Last night, at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, there was plenty to celebrate, such as Brad Pitt's win for Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood to Awkwafina being the first woman of Asian descent to nab a Globes trophy as a lead actress.

But before all those moments could play out on stage, the stars had to hit the red carpet and, this year, they went all out!

There were so many amazing looks to take in, but we've narrowed it down to our top eight and we need you to sound off on which celebrity won the night.

Starting us off is Taylor Swift, whose blue and yellow floral dress WAS groundbreaking.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez looked like a literal present in a Valentino dress that featured a gigantic bow.

Zoë Kravitzalso stunned in a black-and-white ensemble, and although that color combination may be a classic, she mixed it up with a bold contrasting polka dot pattern and a black bow to cinch her waist.