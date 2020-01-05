NBC
by Pamela Avila | Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 6:28 PM
NBC
If this isn't love, we don't know what is...
During the 2020 Golden Globes awards ceremony, we caught a glimpse of just how deep Jason Momoa's love for his wife Lisa Bonet runs.
As Succession actor Brian Cox went on stage to take home his first Golden Globes award, another moment caught the eye and attention of viewers at home—as the camera followed Cox, we caught a glimpse of the Game of Thrones actor in a literal tank top while sitting at his table.
Last time we checked, the 40-year-old actor was wearing a suit jacket during the red carpet. But it looks like his wife was feeling a little chilly during the ceremony and her husband gave her his green velvet blazer. Can you say #relationshipgoals?
And if there's one thing that's as clear as day, is that the actor's love for his wife is unwavering. In October of last year, he opened up to Esquire that after marrying the woman of his dreams, "anything is f--king possible."
Don't forget to check our running list of the 2020 Golden Globe Award winners here!
For a recap of the biggest moments from the 2020 Golden Globes, watch the E! After Party Sunday at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT and don't miss E! News' new 7 a.m. morning show on Monday followed by Pop of the Morning at 11 a.m.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?