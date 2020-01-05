They may have been in competition once they entered the Beverly Hilton on Sunday, Jan. 5, but beforehand, it was nothing but love with some of Hollywood's A-list actresses' on the red carpet of the 2020 Golden Globes.

Before heading into the esteemed ceremony, the official kickoff of the award season, Renée Zellweger, Scarlett Johansson and Nicole Kidman all took a moment to gather together, hold hands, and just prop one another up. And E! News has the photo proof!

The moment was a beautiful reminder that even when you're competing, as Zellweger and Johansson were in this year in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture—Drama category for their work on Judy and Marriage Story, respectively, it's nothing but love. Kidman, for her part, is also nominated at this year's ceremony for her excellent work in the second season of HBO's Big Little Lies.