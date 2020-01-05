by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 5:51 PM
Ricky Gervais sure knows how to shock and awe.
Believe it or not, calling out the comedian for his allegedly offensive tweets towards the LGBTQ+ community did not discourage him from making crass jokes in his opening monologue at the 2020 Golden Globes. In fact, it seemed to do quite the opposite. Within the first five minutes of the show's opening, the Brit had peoples' jaws dropped with his crude comments about Judi Dench's role in Cats, among other things.
To start, he picked fun at his even hosting the show in the first place. "You'll be pleased to know this is the last time I'm hosting these awards so I don't care anymore. I'm joking, I never did. NBC clearly don't care either, this time. So, I mean, Kevin Hart was fired from the Oscars because of some offensive tweets, hello? Lucky for me, the Hollywood Foreign Press can barely speak English and they have no idea," he quipped.
Of course, this had much of the audience in shock, including Tom Hanks, who is now the reaction GIF of the century.
NBC
One joke in particular had people in stitches: "You all look lovely, dolled up you came in your limos. I came in a limo tonight and the license plate was Felicity Huffman. No, shush. It's her daughter I feel sorry for, okay? That must be the most embarrassing thing that's ever happened to her. And her dad was in Wild Hogs."
NBC
Then, there was this one: "Many talented people of color were snubbed in major categories. Unfortunately, there's nothing we can do about that. The Hollywood Foreign Press are all very, very racist... We were going to do an in memoriam this year—when I saw the list of people that died, it wasn't diverse enough. No, it was mostly white people and I thought, 'No, not on my watch. Maybe next year.'"
NBC
Oof. The reactions were just as giggly when he picked fun at Leonardo DiCaprio. "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was nearly three hours long. Leonardo Dicaprio attended the preview and by the end, his date was too old for him," he joked.
NBC
And he closed out the monologue by making one final dig at Cats, which shouldn't be repeated, but here we go. "I saw one review that said this is the worst thing to happen to Cats since dogs but dame Judi Dench defended the film saying it was the role she was born to play because she—I can't do this next joke," he paused, before continuing. "Because she loves nothing better than plunking herself down on the carpet, lifting her leg, and licking her p--sy."
Well, there it is.
To see which of your favorite stars are taking home the gold at tonight's show, check out our complete winners list here.
Watch the 2020 Golden Globes ceremony tonight on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT! After the telecast, recap the night's biggest moments by watching the E! After Party at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT, only on E! And don't miss E! News' new 7 a.m. morning show on Monday followed by Pop of the Morning at 11 a.m.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?