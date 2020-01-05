It's who we've been waiting for all night...

The man of the hour, Brad Pitt, has finally arrived at the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet and he stopped by to chat with E!'s very own Ryan Seacrest about Hollywood's big night and his nomination for Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for his role in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Seacrest asked Pitt what it must feel like to read a script by the notorious and legendary filmmaker for the first time. To which Pitt responded that ever since one of Tarantino's film scripts was leaked, it's quite the process now for an actor starring in his films to get their hands on it.

"Now the protocol is, there's only one script printed and every actor in the running will go over to his house, he'll talk to you about it for an hour, then he lets you read the script" Pitt explained. "You know, I mean, his films leave such a mark. You know it's going to be something special and to see Quentin's love for the industry, the history, the city, and to see that this film was addressing that... it was good stuff."