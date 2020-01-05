by Natalie Finn | Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 5:00 PM
Don't tease us like that, Nick Jonas!
If there was even a chance that Nick and wife Priyanka Chopras' two dogs—her chihuahua mix Diana and his new German shepherd Gino—could be on this Golden Globes red carpet, we would have never forgiven them for not making it happen.
"We thought about bringing them tonight but they said no," Jonas joked with Ryan Seacrest on E! Live From the Red Carpet when the host asked if they traveled with their pups.
"They didn't get an invite," Chopra, who surprised Jonas with Gino for their first anniversary last month.
"He's the best," Jonas gushed about their new addition.
Asked what inspired her to add to their fur-baby brood, Chopra, dressed in an off-the-shoulder pink dress and a dazzling Bulgari diamond necklace, sorts explained, "Well, Nick suggested that he wanted a big pup. I have a little pup called Diana and I don't think she was enough for him. So he kept saying we also needed to get a German shepherd, and he kind of dropped [the hint] a little bit."
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Just think, two years ago Nick's date for the Golden Globes was brother Joe Jonas, and now he's got a wife surprising him with a dog...
No offense, Joe, but Nick looked a lot more smitten tonight.
Watch the 2020 Golden Globes ceremony tonight on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT!
