Charlize Theron is looking like a blonde Bombshell on the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet.
As expected the star looks absolutely stunning in a jaw-dropping green dress, which features an asymmetrical neckline. Green material cascades down to reveal a black bodice. She complimented the look with a silver and emerald necklace.
Thanks to her role in the film Bomshell, in which she plays former Fox News host Megyn Kelly, the actress is up for Best Actress in a Drama. She tells E! News' Ryan Seacrest she wouldn't have been able to play the newscaster were it not for the help of master prosthetics creator Kazu Hiro. "I think I had a moment where I realized how lucky I was to be working with all of that prosthetics for us. Because it was quite a process to get where we ended up," she shares. "But there was one moment I looked in the mirror and I just realized that I was going to have this ability to really disappear and have that voice live and that face that wasn't mine and that was such a great gift he gave me."
But her nomination wasn't due to Kazu's talent. It was largely because of the connection Charlize felt to the character and how "timely" the movie was.
The actress explains, "This was the first time in my career where I had been involved in something that I felt so timely and even though we got the script before the Harvey Weinstein of it all and before #MeToo and Time's Up is going at the pace that it is right now. I really felt I was living in a silo."
Charlize adds that while this movie came from an unlikely place, it shows how important the #MeToo movement is. "There was something in the air. You could hear this conversation happening. Women were coming forward and being brave with their stories and it's still strange that this was a catalyst. The women at Fox like, it is the most unlikely characters, in the most unlikely world, where this kind of feminist movement would come from, yet it did. This shows you how this is not a bipartisan issue," she continues.
Good luck to Charlize at tonight's show!
