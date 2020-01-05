EXCLUSIVE!

Kit Harington Reminisces On His Role as Jon Snow at the Golden Globes Red Carpet

by Kelsey Klemme | Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 4:36 PM

The North remembers, and so does Kit Harington.

On the red carpet at the 2020 Golden GlobesGame of Thrones star and Golden Globes nominee Harington stopped by E! News to reminisce on his role as Jon Snow.

Harington spoke with Ryan Seacrestin the exclusive interview and how it's "odd" he didn't have his "gang" with him tonight.

"I haven't been to one of these things without the rest of us around," Harington admitted and then referenced another HBO series when he joked, "I'm a little jealous of the Succession dudes."

When Seacrest asked if Harington even thinks about his character anymore, he immediately interjected to say he thinks about him, "All the time."

He recalled how his favorite memories included, "Getting into costume...getting into that outfit and just sort of being back on set, back with him as a character."

He then got nostalgic about all the time he spent with his character, stating, "It does go by fast. It was ten years, like that. And, at the same time not like that. It was this whole period of my life that's been a big thing to detach from, it's taking a little while."

Harington may get one last time to celebrate with Jon Snow, though! 

He could be taking home the trophy tonight for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series—Drama, which would send Game of Thrones off with a great final farewell.

Watch the 2020 Golden Globes ceremony tonight on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT! After the telecast, recap the night's biggest moments by watching the E! After Party at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT, only on E! And don't miss E! News' new 7 a.m. morning show on Monday followed by Pop of the Morning at 11 a.m.

