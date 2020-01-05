by Alyssa Ray | Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 4:28 PM
The 2020 Golden Globes will be a busy night for Ana de Armas.
Not only is the Knives Out actress nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, but she's also presenting at the awards show this evening. With this being de Armas' first Golden Globes, she candidly confesses to Giuliana Rancic that she's "a little bit of a mess."
"Can you tell?" the Cuban-Spanish actress quips on the red carpet.
"Not at all," the E! personality says in support.
This may be de Armas' first Golden Globes, but she already looks like a red carpet veteran. Donning a custom Ralph & Russo gown and Tiffany & Co jewelry, de Armas has dressed to impress.
And the Blade Runner 2049 actress is very happy to be at the Hollywood event. Per de Armas, after popping some champagne, she called her mom and dad in Havana to share the news of her nomination.
"I called my mom and my dad—and they were still sleeping. It was so early in the morning," de Armas recalls. "They started crying. You know, it's a lot for them to take in. For me, myself it was so unexpected."
In fact, this nomination is "something so beyond any dream" for de Armas.
Before heading off into The Beverly Hilton, Rancic has de Armas give a shout in Spanish to her family. (As E! viewers surely know, the network broadcasts in 160 countries, including de Armas' home country of Cuba.)
We're sure those back home appreciate this gesture. Best of luck to de Armas!
Watch the 2020 Golden Globes ceremony tonight on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT! After the telecast, recap the night's biggest moments by watching the E! After Party at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT, only on E! And don't miss E! News' new 7 a.m. morning show on Monday followed by Pop of the Morning at 11 a.m.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?