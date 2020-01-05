Ben Platt is living the dream at the Golden Globes.

He's not just nominated, both as best actor and an EP on The Politician, but he's also nominated alongside his best friend Beanie Feldstein, who's up for best actress in a comedy movie for Booksmart.

During Platt's interview with E!, Ryan Seacrest showed off a couple of throwback pics, including one that Platt explains was "us as Mr. Schuester and Jane Lynch from Glee."

"So here we go, Ryan Murphy full circle," he added.

Platt is the star of Murphy's first big show for Netflix, The Politician, a show that follows Platt as aspiring politician Payton Hobart through various political careers, starting with his run for student body president in high school.