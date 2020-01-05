by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 4:32 PM
Bachelor Nation has invaded the red carpet tonight!
During Sunday night's 2020 Golden Globes, all eyes were on actresses like Kerry Washington, Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Aniston to see what they would wear.
But during the star-studded carpet, two other familiar faces popped up that turned more than a few heads for all the right reasons.
Bachelor Nation's Nick Viall scored an invite to the star-studded award show held at The Beverly Hilton—and he didn't come alone. The former Bachelor star invited Bachelor in Paradise star Demi Burnett to the bash.
"Feeling Golden," Nick shared on Instagram before appearing on E! News' live stream with fellow Bachelor Nation member Wells Adams.
Nick looked handsome in a white suit jacket, black bow-tie and matching pants. As for Demi, she opted for a look from Guess with hair from Maura Hairman.
"Golden Globes bound ft Elsa," Demi shared on Instagram before arriving at the event.
"On our way to the Golden Globes," she added while riding to the show. "Thanks for inviting me Nick."
And for those who want to start spreading romance rumors, we're here to set the record straight. "Demi is a close friend. She's a dear friend. We've become very close, I care very much about her," Nick previously shared on his Viall Files podcast. "We're as close as platonic friends can be."
Enjoy the night you two!
Watch the 2020 Golden Globes ceremony tonight on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT! After the telecast, recap the night's biggest moments by watching the E! After Party at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT, only on E! And don't miss E! News' new 7 a.m. morning show on Monday followed by Pop of the Morning at 11 a.m.
