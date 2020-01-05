Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth II got the Sunday church service fashion memo as they celebrated the start of 2020 together in style.

Both wore plum outfits as they joined Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge's parents Carole and Michael Middleton and friends at St. Mary Magdalene church, near the queen's Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

Kate wore a plum midi high-collar dress coat with orange accents, knee-high heeled suede dark brown Stuart Weitzman boots and a royal blue Hicks & Brow fedora, paired with a navy blue quilted Jaeger clutch and diamond drop earrings. The queen sported a brighter plum jacket and matching skirt and hat. William arrived in a navy blue suit.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were all smiles as they walked the path to the church together and greeted fans who waited for them on the grass along the way.

Also in attendance: A few of William's friends, such as good pal Tom van Straubenzee and fiancée Lucy Lanigan-O'Keeffe.

Not in attendance: William's father Prince Charles and wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, who attended Sunday Service at Crathie Kirk, Balmoral in Scotland, and the Cambridges' kids, Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1.