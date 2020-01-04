Keeping it classy!

Eva Mendes is known for her bold and bright fashion designs that she creates for her New York and Company line, so it's not unusual to see her showing off her latest and greatest on the 'Gram.

The 45-year-old star did exactly that on Saturday after sharing a fun and flirty purple patterned dress that she called her "favorite."

"I think I resemble a horse at times. It's not a bad thing. It just is. If I was an animal I'd clearly be a horse. Or a Shetland pony," she captioned her quick video on social media, which also showed her smiling from ear-to-ear in the frilly piece.

Adding, "Anyway here I am horsing around in my new favorite dress. The Natalya dress. I LOVE THIS DRESS!!! Thank you @alejandroblanco for creating this with me! Love love love this!"

However, not everyone was a fan of the design.