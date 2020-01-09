John David Duggar's Wife Abbie Gives Birth to a Baby Girl

Congratulations are in order for John David Duggar and his wife Abbie Duggar!

The two lovebirds have officially welcomed their first child. Abbie (née Abbie Burnett) gave birth to a baby girl, Grace Annette Duggar, on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 3:21 a.m. The newborn weighed 7 pounds and 11 ounces and measured in at 20.75 inches long.

"Our lives have changed forever with the arrival of our baby girl," the proud parents said in a statement via their website on Thursday. "She is a beautiful gift from God! We are so blessed the Lord has given her to us. It's still surreal to know that we are really parents, but it's a great new adventure that we are excited to take on together!"

The family's site also stated, "We are all so in love with this precious little girl!!"

As fans may recall, the Counting On couple announced they were expecting back in August of 2019.

"We are on Cloud nine about welcoming our own little Duggar into the world," they told E! News in a statement. "It really is amazing to think about being parents and having our own child to raise. We are thankful that God has blessed us with this new life, and we look forward to taking on this new adventure!"