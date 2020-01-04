Inside Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma's African Safari Honeymoon

Can you feel the love (tonight)?

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma, who wed just before the holidays, recently traveled to South Africa for their honeymoon.

The two shared on their Instagrams on Saturday photos and videos from their trip to Kruger National Park Safari, including images of the African continent's "Big Five" animals—the lion, elephant, leopard, rhinoceros, and Cape buffalo—appearing just mere feet away from them.

"Honeymooning with my honey. Already seen the big 5 and had so many naps. Doesn't get better than this...." Duff wrote, alongside a pic of her and Koma looking out a window onto a lush watering hole.

"I love when you talk about my big 5 ❤️" Koma commented.

Duff posted on her Instagram Story a video of elephants roaming.

"This is just our back porch," she said. "There are just like 30 elephants we just counted in the back of our yard. Just crossing the river. This is the Sabie River."

She also shared a pic of male lion chilling out on a hill, a pride of female lines resting on a dirt road and rhinos walking by a watering hole.

Duff and Koma also took a tour of the safari in an open-top vehicle.

"Guys this gorgeous leopard was two feet from me," Duff wrote in a video showing the wild cat resting on the ground near them.