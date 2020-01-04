Inside Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma's African Safari Honeymoon

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jan. 4, 2020 12:07 PM
Can you feel the love (tonight)?
Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma, who wed just before the holidays, recently traveled to South Africa for their honeymoon.
The two shared on their Instagrams on Saturday photos and videos from their trip to Kruger National Park Safari, including images of the African continent's "Big Five" animals—the lion, elephant, leopard, rhinoceros, and Cape buffalo—appearing just mere feet away from them.
"Honeymooning with my honey. Already seen the big 5 and had so many naps. Doesn't get better than this...." Duff wrote, alongside a pic of her and Koma looking out a window onto a lush watering hole.
"I love when you talk about my big 5 ❤️" Koma commented.
Duff posted on her Instagram Story a video of elephants roaming.
"This is just our back porch," she said. "There are just like 30 elephants we just counted in the back of our yard. Just crossing the river. This is the Sabie River."
She also shared a pic of male lion chilling out on a hill, a pride of female lines resting on a dirt road and rhinos walking by a watering hole.
Duff and Koma also took a tour of the safari in an open-top vehicle.
"Guys this gorgeous leopard was two feet from me," Duff wrote in a video showing the wild cat resting on the ground near them.
See photos from the newlyweds' honeymoon:
Instagram / Hilary Duff
The newlyweds enjoy the view of South Africa's Kruger National Park Safari over some drinks.
Instagram / Hilary Duff
What a sight!
Instagram / Hilary Duff
Mufasa?
Instagram / Hilary Duff
You're on their turf now.
Instagram / Hilary Duff
The pride of female lions rest up for the day hunt.
Instagram / Hilary Duff
Hilary shoots a selfie video.
Instagram / Hilary Duff
Someone's thirsty!
Instagram / Hilary Duff
...and rest up for another fun day of wild animal sighting.
Instagram / Hilary Duff
Hilary and Matthew tour the Kruger National Park Safari.
Instagram / Hilary Duff
"Guys this gorgeous leopard was two feet from me," Hilary said.
Instagram / Hilary Duff
Another visitor pops into their safari tour.
Instagram / Matthew Koma
Hello, friend.
Instagram / Matthew Koma
Hilary enjoys their safari ride.
The long trip likely cost a pretty penny.
Two first class, round-trip tickets from Los Angeles to Johannesburg can range from $9,000 to $25,000, depending on the airline. From there, a connecting flight to Hendrik Van Eck Airport, near the safari, would cost about $800 for two tickets, or they may have opted to take a private shuttle service for about $500.
The two stayed at a luxury hotel on the premises, where rooms can cost up to $2,000. In addition, a private safari tour would cost about $500.
Duff and Koma, both 32, wed in an intimate wedding in the backyard of their Beverly Hills home on December 21 in front of friends and family, including their daughter Banks, 1, and the Lizzie McGuire actress' son Luca, 7.
—Reporting by Beth Sobol
