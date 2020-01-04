Instagram / Nick Burrello
Another Bachelor star has found her happily ever after away from the cameras.
Caila Quinn, who was Ben Higgins' second runner-up on season 20 of The Bachelor in 2016 and later appeared on Bachelor in Paradise, is engaged to boyfriend Nick Burrello. The two have been together for two years.
Quinn, 29, and Burrello, 27, confirmed the news on their Instagram pages on Saturday.
"Can't wait to spend the rest of my life with my best friend #MrsBtoBe," she wrote.
Burrello, 27, proposed to Quinn with a 2.5-carat radiant cut diamond ring from The Clear Cut, according to Us Weekly, which first reported the news. The groom-to-be shared on his Instagram photos of the two after they got engaged, with her wearing her new bling.
"My best friend, my adventure partner, my rock, my future wife," he wrote.
The proposal took place on Thursday, the day after New Year's Day, during a trip to Sarasota, Florida to visit Quinn's grandparents.
"He was like, 'We're going to go on a little detour and we're going to spend the weekend with both of our parents,'" she told Us. "He rented an Airbnb for all of us to stay in, the six of us. So, from visiting my grandparents, we drove a couple of hours to another little town and he said that he wanted to do dinner, just the two of us."
Burrello reserved as suite at the Ritz Carlton and surprised Quinn with a display of rose petals shaped like a heart on their bed, as seen in a photo she posted on Instagram, which she captioned, "Tears of joy."
"Wonderful start to 2020," she tweeted.
He popped the question just after they had a romantic dinner at a restaurant.
"As we start walking up the table at sunset, by the beach, there was an acoustic guitar playing this beautiful romantic song, 'The Way You Look Tonight' and I start tearing up," Quinn told Us. "And it was just a special evening where we had dinner by the ocean and we kind of talked about our relationship, our lives together. It was just the two of us. Then, at the end of the dinner, he asked me to slow dance and I said, 'OK.' So we started slow dancing and I'm swaying in his arms and then he gets on one knee and he asks me."
She said that their parents then appeared and celebrated with them. Quinn also said she and Burrello plan to tie the knot this year and that her fellow Bachelor alumni Sharleen Joynt and Olivia Caridi will be invited to the wedding.
Quinn and Burrello recently spent the Christmas holiday in Hawaii.
The two have traveled around the world together over the past couple of years. Burrello recently posted pics of the two on their vacations, including a photo of them in Tokyo.
"Around the world and back again," he wrote. "A year full of exploration, family, and friends. Here's to topping this list in 2020."
E! News returns Monday morning, Jan. 6 at 7 a.m.!