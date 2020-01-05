Rob Latour/Shutterstock
We don't mean to be dramatic, but Renée Zellwegeris literally the best actress (in a drama movie).
At the 2020 Golden Globe awards, the star was presented with the trophy for Best Actress in a Drama Movie by Rami Malek. She gracefully approached the mic in her baby blue gown and demurely spoke into the mic.
In her speech, the actress thanked the many people from the cast and crew who made her showstopping performance possible. "Thank you! My! I really am up here. Hi, everybody, it's nice to see you. Y'all look pretty good, 17 years later. Thank you to the HFPA for inviting me back to the family reunion, especially with all these extraordinary ladies this year. I mean it, your work moves me. It moves me. And I've been cheering for y'all from theater seats for a long time being on a list with you is cool," she started.
The actress sure had some tough competition going into the show. She went up against Cynthia Erivo who played the titular role in Harriet, Scarlett Johanssonfrom Netflix's Marriage Story, Saoirse Ronan for Little Women and Charlize Theronof the hit Bombshell.
She recognized these talented woman in her speech, along with her character and inspiration Judy Garland. "Celebrating one of the great icons of all time with you has been one of my life blessings and the people who want to express their love for Judy Garland and tell about the great personal significance of her legacy and her humanity, has been a great reminder that the choices that we make matters what we make matters and how we choose to honor each other in our lifetimes can matter a great deal down the road," she concluded.
The star is no doubt honored and thankful for winning one of the biggest awards of the night.
To see which of your favorite stars took home the gold at tonight's show, check out our complete winners list here.
For a recap of the biggest moments from the 2020 Golden Globes, watch the E! After Party Sunday at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT and don't miss E! News' new 7 a.m. morning show on Monday followed by Pop of the Morning at 11 a.m.
E! News returns this Monday at 7 a.m.! And don't miss Pop of the Morning weekdays at 11 a.m.!