by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 4:44 PM
Hollywood did not come to play at the 2020 Golden Globes.
As E!'s fashion expert, Zanna Rossi Roberts, predicted, bold and shimmering looks reigned supreme on the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet. Stars like Ana De Armas, Jennifer Lopez and Cynthia Erivo stood out in flashy ensembles from designers like Ralph & Russo, Thom Browne and more.
Then there are the stars who went for more subdued but equally gorgeous ensembles, with director Greta Gerwig and many others wearing low-key black and white dresses.
The men of Hollywood went for a more dapper look in tuxedos instead of the classic suit and tie. Among the many stylish men were Andrew Scott, who wore an ensemble designed by none other than Paul Smith.
All in all, the Golden Globes red carpet is proving to be more fashionable than ever. But, that being said, some stars shone more brightly than others...
And while it would be a total faux-pas to wear the same dress another star wore, it's safe to say these styles will be repeated in the award shows to come. To see what you can look forward to this award season, check out the best dressed stars below!
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
A vision in red.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
It's safe to say heads were turned on the carpet.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Don't tell us to calm down, because we can't... this is too "Gorgeous."
Shutterstock
Skinny tie for the win.
Shutterstock
Hats off to this chic and stylish look.
Shutterstock
It's only fitting that the singer has a giant bow on her Valentino dress... After all, her presence on the carpet is a gift!
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
All that shimmers is gold.
Shutterstock
There can never be too many polka dots.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
No caption necessary for this star in a gorgeous Dior dress.
Shutterstock
Looking elegant as ever, the star stuns in a Chanel gown, which includes pockets (!!!).
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
A powerful suit for a powerful woman.
David Fisher/Shutterstock
The Knives Out actress shimmers and shines in a gorgeous Ralph & Russo gown and luxurious jewelry.
Shutterstock
Not only did it take about 800 hours of hand-beading, but she's also wearing about $5 million in diamonds.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Not only is she Booksmart, she's pretty dang style savvy too, as proven in this custom Oscar de la Renta dress.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
The only thing that's Unbelievable about this star is how good she looks in this Valentino gown.
Shutterstock
As always, the Pose star is doing the most and looking the best on the Golden Globes carpet.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Surprise! Though this may appear to be a dress, it's actually a made-to-measure jumpsuit from Fendi Couture.
Shutterstock
If loving this Hot Priest is wrong, then we don't want to be right.
Shutterstock
This actress brings new meaning to the saying, "Pretty in Pink."
