Where Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin Stand After Split Speculation

Jana Kramer is ready to move forward.

Amidst ongoing speculation that something between her and husband Mike Caussin is amiss, a source is sharing an update on the current state of their marriage.

"They have had ups and downs," the insider tells E! News, adding that the couple is "hoping" that 2020 "will be a strong year."

Jana has yet to publicly react to the split rumors, but fans can look forward to the next episode of her Whine Down podcast, where it's safe to assume she'll finally share her side of the story.

Days ago, Jana raised eyebrows by posting a cryptic message to Instagram that read, "2019. Ur coming to a very interesting end....and for now, all I have to say is... Time heals all wounds." She also removed (then re-added) any trace of Mike from her social media accounts.

For now, it appears as if Jana is enjoying quality time with their two young children at home. She's also wearing her wedding ring in several new videos shared to her Instagram Stories, so it's safe to say she and Mike are focused on rebuilding their bond.