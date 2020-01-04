Joey King may have been everywhere in 2019 after her incredible turn in Hulu's The Act, but that's likely not the only reason you know her.

The actress, who will turn 21 this year, has actually been acting on our screens since she was seven years old, when she appeared in two episodes of The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. Since then, she's played all manner of roles in all sorts of shows, movies, and even music videos.

Before The Act and The Kissing Booth, you might have known her best as Ramona Quimby, younger sister of Beezus (Selena Gomez) in the 2010 movie Ramona and Beezus, based on the book series by Beverly Cleary. She was also in the first season of Fargo in 2014, and has played the daughter of Zach Braff, Amanda Peet, Steve Carell and Julianne Moore, Channing Tatum, John Corbett, and more.