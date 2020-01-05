Succession Wins Best TV Series, Drama, at the 2020 Golden Globes

by Natalie Finn | Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 5:41 PM

The Roy family just keeps steamrolling the competition. 

Succession, which recently concluded its second season, was named Best TV Series, Drama, at the 2020 Golden Globes, besting competition in a category that included Killing Eve, Apple TV+ newcomer The Morning ShowBig Little Lies and The Crown (but not the royally snubbed Game of Thrones).

"Thanks to HBO for their tremendous support," said creator and executive producer Jesse Armstrong, who listed all "who have given us such good support. For everyone else who works on the show. You know, it's a team show, and I am here as the representative to accept it on behalf of all of us. So, if you've ever appeared on the call sheet or in the titles of Succession—congratulations, we've won a Golden Globe!"

He was surrounded by cast members including Brian Cox, Sarah Snook, Kieran CulkinNicholas Braun and Alan Ruck

Sarah Snook, Succession

Foxtel

Cox, who plays billionaire media mogul Logan Roy, the patriarch of the dysfunctional Roy family, is also a nominee for Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama, and Culkin, who plays his endlessly crass son Roman, is up for Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series, Limited Series or TV Movie.

Watch the 2020 Golden Globes ceremony tonight on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT! After the telecast, recap the night's biggest moments by watching the E! After Party at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT, only on E! And don't miss E! News' new 7 a.m. morning show on Monday followed by Pop of the Morning at 11 a.m.

