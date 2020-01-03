Why Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Company Is Facing a $150,000 Lawsuit

Gwyneth Paltrow's company, Goop, has some explaining to do.

The actress' lifestyle brand Goop is being sued by photographer Larry Singer for $150,000, according to court documents obtained by E! News. In the lawsuit, Singer alleges the company committed copyright infringement by using a photo of the Bonnet House. His lawyers claim, "Goop did not license the Photograph from Plaintiff for its Website, nor did Goop have Plaintiff's permission or consent to publish the Photograph on its Website."

The team at Goop placed Singer's picture of the Fort Lauderdale house in a travel guide for the Floridian city, which remains on their website.

Per the court documents, Singer seeks $150,000 compensation and any profits Goop made from his work.

A spokesperson for Goop declined to comment.

This isn't the first time that the actress' lifestyle company has been sued. In 2018, the brand was taken to court over their claim that yoni eggs could "balance hormones, regulate menstrual cycles, prevent uterine prolapse, and increase bladder control," among other benefits.