Amy Sussman/Getty Images for AFI
Award season is back!
With just days to go until the Golden Globes, Hollywood's A-list stars are stepping out to attend the 2020 AFI Awards, which honor the talented films and TV programs from over the last year. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-stars Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margaret Qualley have all arrived to the luncheon, held on Friday afternoon at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. The trio's film is among the 10 movies being honored at the luncheon.
Other films being honored at the 2020 AFI Awards are 1917, The Farewell, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Knives Out, Little Women, Marriage Story, and Richard Jewell. The film Parasite is receiving a special award. While on the TV side, Chernobyl, The Crown, Fosse/Verdon, Game of Thrones, Pose, Succession, Unbelievable, Veep, Watchmen and When They See Us, are all being honored, with Fleabag receiving a special award.
In celebration of the talented stars, we're taking a look at all of the red carpet photos from the luncheon!
Check out all of the celebs on the red carpet at the 2020 AFI Awards below!
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI)
Leonardo DiCaprio
The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star struck a pose for cameras at the event.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Ray Romano
The actor's film, The Irishman, is among the honorees at the 2020 AFI Awards.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images for AFI
Margaret Qualley
The daughter of Andie MacDowell shined on the red carpet in a pretty tea-length dress.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Gillian Anderson
The actress donned this sparkling dress to the luncheon, where her show The Crown is set to be honored.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images for AFI
Quentin Tarantino
The talented director's movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, is among the film honorees.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Robert De Niro
The star of The Irishman hits the red carpet before the start of the luncheon.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)
Adam Driver
The actor's film, Marriage Story, is among the film honorees at the AFI Awards.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)
Kaitlyn Dever
The Unbelievable actress smiles for cameras ahead of the ceremony.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images for AFI
Jon Hamm
The Richard Jewell actor steps out to attend the 2020 AFI Awards in Beverly Hills.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Janet Mock
Lady in red! The Pose producer stuns in this gorgeous one shoulder dress on the red carpet.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Jamie Lee Curtis
The Knives Out star rocks a white suit at the ceremony.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images for AFI
Saoirse Ronan
Gorgeous in green! The Little Women actress dons a green jumpsuit at the award luncheon.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Laura Dern
The actress is in two of the nominated films being honored at the AFI Awards! Dern stars in both Little Women and Marriage Story.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Bradley Cooper
The A Star Is Born actor hits the red carpet in a three-piece gray suit.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI
Clint Eastwood
The famed director's film, Richard Jewell, is being honored at the ceremony.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images for AFI)
Kit Harington
The Game of Thrones star steps up to support the HBO series, which is being recognized by the AFI.
Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
The actress, writer and producer's show, Fleabag, is set to receive a special award at the luncheon.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)
Greta Gerwig
The director's film, Little Women, is among the honorees at the AFI Awards.
Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Awkwafina
The Farewell actress dons a lovely light yellow pantsuit at the AFI Awards.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)
Kieran Culkin
The Succession star looks suave in a suit on the red carpet.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images for AFI
Ava DuVernay
The celebrated director's mini-series, When They See Us, is among the TV honorees.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Billy Porter
The Pose star hits the red carpet at the luncheon, where his TV show is being honored.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images for AFI
Brad Pitt
The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor looks effortlessly cool in sunglasses on the red carpet.
