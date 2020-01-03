by Alyssa Ray | Fri., Jan. 3, 2020 1:17 PM
Congratulations, Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev!
As E! readers surely saw, the Total Bellas star and the Dancing With the Stars veteran recently confirmed their engagement. The newly engaged couple each took to Instagram to share their happy news.
Per the Bella Twin, her Russian-born beau popped the question during their trip to France in November 2019. Impressive secret keeping, you two!
"Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc," the wrestling maven gushed online. "I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!"
Chigvintsev expressed a similar sentiment as he called Bella "the best thing that has ever happened to me." It's said the duo's engagement will be featured on Total Bellas season five, which returns to E! this spring.
We can't say we're entirely surprised by this news as the duo have been inseparable this last year. In fact, the professional dancer even posted a love-filled message about the Birdiebee co-founder on her birthday.
"The happiest birthday to my beautiful Nicole may this day be very special filled with lots of love," Chigvintsev previously gushed alongside a stunning photo of the Total Divas alum. "I love you so, so much."
The love birds first became acquainted when they were partnered together during season 25 of Dancing With the Stars. However, it wasn't until after the WWE superstar's split from former fiancé John Cena, that the duo became romantic. And, as the poets say, the rest was history!
For a closer look at Nikki and Artem's love story, be sure to take a peek at their sweetest moments below!
"It has been such an incredible, fun, loving and tons of smiles year with you @theartemc," the Total Bellas star expressed. "Excited for what 2020 will bring!"
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
The lovebirds attend PUBG Mobile's #FIGHT4THEAMAZON Event at Avalon Hollywood in December 2019.
"Last night was truly incredible.... I was honored to be able to attend Hospices de Beaune Chevalier's gala dinner... and even more honored to be recognized. Burgundy will always have a place in my heart! And of course always satisfy my palette in an amazing way! Hospices de Beaune Wine Auction Weekend has been the best weekend so far! Still more to go! Thank you @domainesalbertbichot," Nikki shared.
The coordinating couple looking stunning in their black tie formalwear.
"Goodbye kisses at one of my favorite places in Paris... @lemeuriceparis."
"This was my look for my retirement party last week in Phoenix, AZ! @thebriebella and the @totalbellas crew put it together for me and it meant SO much! (@justinmaxx you're a rockstar! Love you!) Bella Army your videos made me cry! Can't wait for you all to see it on Total Bellas!," Nikki posted.
Nikki and Artem share a smooch at a store opening in Scottsdale.
"Vive la France!"
"Qui vivra verra"
"Somewhere in Mexico with my Coco #vivamexico."
"Let it rain #happy."
"Finally got back my beautiful �� you have no idea how much I missed you," Artem wrote. Too cute!
"Best Sunday with my [monkey]."
"Wow what a weekend starting with @thevfoundation that raised 7million for cancer research, spending the best time with friends and experiencing Napa to the fullest plus meeting incredible wine makers that shares love for wine and of course having @thenikkibella by my side made it the best weekend EVER," Artem shared.
BG005/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Nikki and Artem grab coffee and newspapers during a morning walk in L.A.
Nikki took to Instagram in August 2019 to share a message about her "new beginning" with Artem. "As I start a new amazing journey with @totalbellas and my life, my @theartemc is starting the same," the retired WWE star wrote. "And I am so excited for him to be on this journey with me. I'm thankful for him to showcase his life, love, ups and downs not only for me but for my Bella Army and my Total Bellas viewers."
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
The kissing cuties look adorable while walking the 2019 Teen Choice Awards red carpet.
LRR / BACKGRID
The duo can't keep their hands off each other while shopping with Brie in L.A.
Ryan Miller/Variety
The duo attend the 9th Annual Variety The Children's Charity Poker and Casino Night at Paramount Studios.
SplashNews.com
The newly labeled boyfriend and girlfriend step out in July 2019.
GIO/SAL / BACKGRID
Nikki and Artem pose in plaid before Billie Eilish's July 11 concert in L.A.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Nikki's neon pants are almost as vibrant as her ear-to-ear smile!
Instagram / Nikki Bella
Instagram / Nikki Bella
Artem sweeps Nikki off her feet! "Lake Tahoe makes my soul smile & my inner child come out and play!" she wrote on Instagram.
Instagram / Nikki Bella
Nikki and Artem's Lake Tahoe photo shoot was hotter than the weather on 4th of July.
"hands free 10 second selfie."
BACKGRID
Nikki and Artem swap smooches while grabbing a bite at coffee hot spot Intelligentsia in L.A.
LRR / BACKGRID
The cuties can't hide their love for each other while grabbing a meal at Joan's on Third in L.A.
"Happy Birthday to a man who not only makes my face smile, but my heart. You're a special one Mr. Chigvintsev! Your relaxing, calm, patient, kind, happy energy and aura is contagious! You truly are the kindest soul I have ever met. Thank you for bringing a lot of sunshine into my life. Happy Birthday my Artem!" Nikki wished her beau in June 2019.
Artem and Nikki enjoy a weekend getaway to the BottleRock music festival in Napa, California.
"In honor of my Khaleesi, forever my Queen of Dragons. And love BottleRock with my A. (nickname by the Bird)," Nikki wrote.
"Besties and Wine equals a GOOD time!! #napavalley #bottlerock #winetasting"
Artem made his first appearance on the Bellas' podcast in May 2019 and the lovebirds didn't shy away from talking about their relationship.
Nikki and Artem cuddle up while in Disney with Brie and Bryan.
ROMA / MEGA
Nikki kisses Artem's shoulder as they grab lunch together in Studio City, Calif. in May 2019.
The WWE beauty celebrated Cinco de Mayo early with a romantic trip with her man.
The two are muy caliete!
Nikki and Artem cuddle in bed with her pup Winston.
Brie posted this cute pic of her, Birdie, Nikki and Artem grabbing breakfast together in NYC in April 2019.
Artem and Nikki hold hands during a daytime date in Washington, D.C.
BACKGRID
After confirming their relationship, Nikki and Artem enjoy a sunny morning stroll around L.A.
Trailing Total Bellas' fourth season finale, the WWE star took to Instagram Sunday night, March 24, with an adorable snapshot that sees her planting a sweet kiss on the DWTS pro's cheek—and looking about as smitten as he does. The photo seemed to reemphasize what the final moments of Sunday's episode already confirmed: that Nikki and Artem are, in fact, doing the romance thing. "Well after that season finale," she wrote in the post's caption, adding that her and Artem's relationship is the "first thing I'll be talking about" during Wednesday's upcoming episode of The Bellas Podcast. Stay tuned!
Instagram/Artem Chigvintsev
Artem followed Nikki's adorable Instagram post with one of his own the following the day. The scenic shot pictures a giddy-looking Nikki smiling and covering Artem's face while his arm is wrapped sweetly around her waist.
Just weeks before the pair would go on to publicly confirm their romance, Artem made several appearances on Nikki's Instagram Story and Instagram Live videos before and during Total Bellas' March 10 episode. Why? The Bella twin explained that Artem would be joining her in live tweeting the episode, though that wasn't the only reason for his social media cameo. "I have a special guest who had a really fun Sunday fun day with me," she told fans in the Live video, before explaining they spent the afternoon enjoying ramen and non-alcoholic beer together.
Phamous / BACKGRID
Not long before that, the rumored couple (at the time, anyway) had fans on the Internet swooning after they were seen cuddling up to each other post-lunch date near West Hollywood.
ABC/Eric McCandless
Nikki and Artem looked like a fairy tale come to life as they waltzed through Nora Jones' "Come Away With Me" during DWTS' designated "ballroom night."
Don't forget to congratulate Nikki and Artem on their exciting engagement!
Total Bellas returns 2020, only on E!
