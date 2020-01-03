There's one thing we know for sure: Hans knows how to make an entrance.

In the exclusive sneak peek of America's Got Talent: The Champions, above, Hans returns to the AGT stage after competing in season 13. And Hans, dressed in a glittery pink outfit, didn't come alone. To sing Lizzo's "Juice," he's got a whole troupe of background dancers.

The reaction for the crowd is electric while it looks like Simon Cowell is a bit…shocked. Hey, at least host Terry Crews seems to be enjoying it.

Hans, who is described as an international superstar, is a singer, dancer and accordionist from Berlin. He's been preforming cabaret over a decade around the world, hitting stages in Australia, Europe and the United Kingdom. He came to the United States for America's Got Talent season 13 and was a quarterfinalist that year.