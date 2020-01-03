by Chris Harnick | Fri., Jan. 3, 2020 11:44 AM
There's one thing we know for sure: Hans knows how to make an entrance.
In the exclusive sneak peek of America's Got Talent: The Champions, above, Hans returns to the AGT stage after competing in season 13. And Hans, dressed in a glittery pink outfit, didn't come alone. To sing Lizzo's "Juice," he's got a whole troupe of background dancers.
The reaction for the crowd is electric while it looks like Simon Cowell is a bit…shocked. Hey, at least host Terry Crews seems to be enjoying it.
Hans, who is described as an international superstar, is a singer, dancer and accordionist from Berlin. He's been preforming cabaret over a decade around the world, hitting stages in Australia, Europe and the United Kingdom. He came to the United States for America's Got Talent season 13 and was a quarterfinalist that year.
Hans is just one of the many contestants coming back for a chance to be crowned winner. Acts from around the world—including winners from Britain's Got Talent, Australia's Got Talent, Myanmar's Got Talent and more—are competing in the new season judged by Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Alesha Dixon.
Other America's Got Talent: The Champions season two contestants include Luke Islam, Michael Grimm, Puddles Pity Party, Angelina Jordan, Connie Talbot, Duo Destiny, Emil Rengel, Freckled Sky, JJ Pantano and Jack Vidgen.
America's Got Talent: The Champions season two premieres Monday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
