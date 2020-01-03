Meghan King Edmonds is ready to get intimate!

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star is teaming up with Brooke Burke and Lila Darville for a brand-new iHeartRadio podcast and the ladies are ready to celebrate their first episode being released Monday morning.

In an exclusive sneak peek at the premiere of Intimate Knowledge, the ladies discuss what they want from a partner. As it turns out, their answers may surprise you.

"I just want a partner who is supporting me and isn't jealous or trying to suppress. Someone who grows with me instead of staying stagnant at a certain place. To me, that's intimacy," Meghan shared on the show. "I just need that partner next to me who's going to hold my hand and sees me."

Brooke added, "Somebody that sees you, hears you, gets you and is just ready to celebrate you."