Modern Family is sending the Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker clan on one last family trip. In the final season, currently airing on ABC, the family is heading to Paris, France. Saving the best for last?

In the episode, appropriately titled "Paris," the family heads to Paris so Jay (Ed O'Neill) can accept a lifetime achievement award for his career in the closet industry. But, because this is a sitcom, there's a twist. Earl Chambers, Jay's old nemesis, finds a way to haunt Jay's trip overseas. Meanwhile, Claire (Julie Bowen) has a secret rendezvous, Cam (Eric Stonestreet) embarks on fulfilling his lifelong dream of performing as Fizbo on the Parisian streets.

Guest stars include Arnaud Binard as Guy, Jean-Francois Pages as Bernard Busse and Jean-Pierre Pivolot as Fizbeau.

Over the years, Modern Family has traveled to Hawaii, Australia, Wyoming and Disneyland to Las Vegas, Lake Tahoe and New York.