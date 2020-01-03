Kylie Jenner's Tequila-Filled New Year’s Celebration Is a 2020 Mood

THEREALSPW / SplashNews.com
Kylie Jenner certainly got her party on this New Year's Eve.
When it came time to ring in 2020, the famous makeup mogul did it predictably in roaring style. In new photos the reality star shared on her Instagram account, fans can see the 22-year-old donning a silver sequin design, picture perfect for the occasion. And what a night it appears to have been.
In the two shots she posted, you can see Stormi Webster's famous mama first holding her phone to her head as if in pain and then screaming with her hands holding her chest.
So, what happened? Tequila.
"When the tequila hits," she quipped in the caption. We get you, Kylie.
E! News previously learned the star headed to Los Angeles hotspot Delilah to celebrate the big night with close friends, including Yris Palmer and Zack Bia.
"At midnight, she counted down with her friends and they all took videos on their phone. Kylie was in great spirits and looked like she had a fun single girls night with friends," an eyewitness shared with E! News. "She kissed her friends on the cheek at midnight but that was her only midnight kiss."
Meanwhile, her famous ex Travis Scott was snapped with The Weeknd at his New Year's Eve bash. However, Jenner was also spotted leaving the party, spurring questions about whether she and Scott crossed paths inside.
If so, we don't doubt it was cordial. After all, as the rapper recently told XXL magazine, "I love [Stormi's] mommy and I always will."
Cheers to 2020, Kylie!
