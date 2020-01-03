Kylie Jenner's Tequila-Filled New Year’s Celebration Is a 2020 Mood

Kylie Jenner certainly got her party on this New Year's Eve.

When it came time to ring in 2020, the famous makeup mogul did it predictably in roaring style. In new photos the reality star shared on her Instagram account, fans can see the 22-year-old donning a silver sequin design, picture perfect for the occasion. And what a night it appears to have been.

In the two shots she posted, you can see Stormi Webster's famous mama first holding her phone to her head as if in pain and then screaming with her hands holding her chest.

So, what happened? Tequila.

"When the tequila hits," she quipped in the caption. We get you, Kylie.