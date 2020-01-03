Today's Best Sales: Alternative Apparel, Outdoor Voices & More

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Happy 2020! To celebrate the new year, why not treat yourself to a new wardrobe?

Maybe you've been wanting a new plushy coat, pair of on-trend boots, luxe designer handbag or work out gear for the new you.

We wanted to make sure you knew all about the hottest on-trend DAILY deals so that you can start the year off in style. Some of our favorites today:

•Neiman Marcus: Earn up to a $300 gift card with select priced purchase of $250+ with code JANGC (beauty included), ends 1/03.

•Pat McGrath Labs: Get 10% off Golden Opulence palette with code GOLDEN10, ends 1/05.

•Saks: $50 off every $250 you spend (up to $500 in savings) with code FORYOUSF, ends 1/04.

•Ulta Beauty: Jumbo hair event -- up to 50% off shampoo & conditioner faves (shop here), ends 1/25.

•Outdoor Voices: Up to 50% off of select items including the MegaFleece Half-Zip Hoodie in Pink/Truffle, 7/8 Springs Leggings in Olive/Willow/Hemp, Doing Things Bra in Paprika Blooms, and TechSweat 7/8 Zoom Leggings in Ruby/Currant/Brick.

•Alternative Apparel: Site-wide sale, no exclusions, 25% off with code NUYOU25