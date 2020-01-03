Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Help Hikers Struggling to Take a Selfie

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Jan. 3, 2020 8:29 AM

It's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to the rescue!

After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spotted two hikers struggling to take a selfie in Canada, the couple swooped in and offered to take the trekkers' photo. 

So, how did this royal run-in occur? According to CTV News Vancouver Island, Iliya Pavlovic and Asymina Kantorowicz had just finished their picnic at Horth Hill Regional Park when they decided to capture the picturesque moment. However, their struggle with their selfie stick caught the attention of a nearby group. After reviewing their snaps, the couple noticed one of the group's members had come over to offer some assistance.

"She starts asking if we want her to take a photo for us," Kantorowicz, who works for CTV News Vancouver Island, told the news outlet. "We said sure. I didn't see who she was at that time."

That volunteer just so happened to be the duchess—and she wasn't alone. According to the outlet, Kantorowicz noticed Meghan's former Suits co-star, Abigail Spencer, was also there.

"I froze up. I actually couldn't believe who it was," Kantorowicz told the outlet. "Then I looked over to the side and that's when I realized Prince Harry was standing there. I kept looking back and forth like, 'Is this actually happening?'"

Of course, the hikers accepted Meghan's offer to take the picture.

"In that moment the only thing I could think to say [was], 'There's only so much that selfie sticks can do,'" Kantorowicz told CTV News. "She laughed and responded with something like, 'We'll have to do better,' and then Harry said, 'No pressure.'" 

The royal duo then reportedly wished Kantorowicz and Pavlovic a happy new year and went on their way.

As royal admirers are well aware, Harry and Meghan have been spending some "private family time" in Canada over the holidays.

"They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son," a spokesperson for the Sussexes stated, referencing Archie Harrison

Of course, Meghan's connection to Canada goes way back. She actually lived in Toronto while she was filming Suits, and Harry visited her in the early days of their relationship.

Needless to say, that photo is one for the memory books!

