It's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to the rescue!

After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spotted two hikers struggling to take a selfie in Canada, the couple swooped in and offered to take the trekkers' photo.

So, how did this royal run-in occur? According to CTV News Vancouver Island, Iliya Pavlovic and Asymina Kantorowicz had just finished their picnic at Horth Hill Regional Park when they decided to capture the picturesque moment. However, their struggle with their selfie stick caught the attention of a nearby group. After reviewing their snaps, the couple noticed one of the group's members had come over to offer some assistance.

"She starts asking if we want her to take a photo for us," Kantorowicz, who works for CTV News Vancouver Island, told the news outlet. "We said sure. I didn't see who she was at that time."

That volunteer just so happened to be the duchess—and she wasn't alone. According to the outlet, Kantorowicz noticed Meghan's former Suits co-star, Abigail Spencer, was also there.

"I froze up. I actually couldn't believe who it was," Kantorowicz told the outlet. "Then I looked over to the side and that's when I realized Prince Harry was standing there. I kept looking back and forth like, 'Is this actually happening?'"