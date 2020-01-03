Jared Padalecki has his eye on the prize. The Supernatural star took to social media to share his 2020 resolutions and there's one on there that will put a smile on the faces of every member of the #SPNFamily.

Padalecki's multiple tweet thread included a jab at costar Misha Collins, "6) Make amends with "Me Shuh" (double check spelling of her name first)," a reference to his next TV project, a remake of Walker, Texas Ranger, "11) Walk along the Range. In Texas," and a promise to fans of the show as it comes to a close.

"And, finally, 20) Give 100% of everything I have to the final 3 months of filming Supernatural. My fellow cast deserves it. My crew deserves it. The #spnfamily deserves it. Sam Winchester deserves it," he tweeted.