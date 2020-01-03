Relive Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's "Yummy" Love Story

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Jan. 3, 2020 8:56 AM

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have come a long way since their first meeting in 2009.

As fans of the "Boyfriend" singer and the model might recall, the stars were first introduced by her dad, Stephen Baldwin, at the Today show over a decade ago. Years after that first meeting, Justin and Hailey became close friends, so close, in fact, that they began sparking romance rumors.

While the two were never officially an exclusive couple over the years, that all changed following Justin's breakup with Selena Gomez in 2018. In the months following his split, Justin reunited with Hailey, and the rest is history. That summer, the two got engaged and later tied the knot in a New York City courthouse. In Sept. 2019, the couple wed once again, this time in front of their friends and family in lavish South Carolina ceremony.

Now, as the couple kicks off a new decade together, Justin is paying tribute to his steamy romance with Hailey in his new song, "Yummy."

Photos

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's Road to Marriage

In celebration of this sweet couple, let's take a trip down memory lane and revisit Justin and Hailey's love story. From their first meeting, to years of friendship and beyond, check out their road to marriage below!

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, 2009

Instagram / Justin Bieber

November 2009: Babies!

Justin and Hailey take a selfie backstage at the Today show in 2009. She is a month shy of 12, he is 15.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Stephen Baldwin

Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archives via Getty Images

February 2011: Still Babies!

Hailey and her dad Stephen Baldwin join Justin at the premiere of his biopic Never Say Never in New York City. Hailey is 14 and Justin is a month shy of 17.

Hailey Baldwin, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Justin Bieber

Instagram

November 2014: Birthday Girl

Hailey celebrates her 18th birthday with Justin and other friends, such as Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner. No romance rumors yet.

Article continues below

Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber, Instagram

Instagram

December 2014: Rumors Begin

Hailey and Justin appear together in Instagram pics, sparking romance rumors.

"I've known him since I was so young—since I was like 13—and we've just been good friends over the years," Hailey tells E! News at the time. "We have just stayed close and there's nothing more to it than that."

Justin Bieber, Instagram

Instagram

December 2014: "People Are Crazy"

"People are crazy. I'm super single and this is my good friend u would know otherwise," Justin says, alongside a photo of him and Hailey sitting in a car.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

247PapsTV/Splash News

Late December 2014: East Coast Hangouts

The two are spotted out dining in New York and New Jersey and also hang out at his residence.

Article continues below

Justin Bieber Birthday

Shots.com

March 2015: Birthday Boy

Justin celebrates his 21st birthday with Hailey and other friends in the Caribbean.

Selan Gomez, Instagram, Justin Bieber

Instagram

April 2015: Hi, Selena Gomez

Selena, who at this point had dated Justin on and off until 2014, shocks fans by liking a video he posts that shows him hula-hooping with Hailey at Target. Friendly exes?

Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner

Shots/HaileyBaldwin

Late April 2015: Engaged???

Justin and Hailey spark engagement rumors thanks to a bogus news story, which also spurred the hashtag #CongratsJustinandHailey.

Article continues below

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Splash News

October 2015

The two are spotted walking together in Beverly Hills.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, New Year's Eve 2015.

Instagram

December 2015: New Year's Eve PDA

Justin and Hailey get cozy while celebrating the holiday in Anguilla.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

AKM-GSI

January 2016: Trouble in Paradise?

Justin and Hailey don't look too happy in paparazzi photos from their New Year's trip to the Caribbean.

Article continues below

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Instagram

Instagram

January 2016: False Alarm..and PDA Alert!

The two share a passionate kiss on a night out.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Instagram

Instagram

January 2016: Just a Fling?

A source tells E! News that Justin and Hailey's relationship is "more of a just a fling," adding, "They have a lot of fun together but don't know what will happen now. They aren't thinking too much about it and are just having fun."

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Friends

Instagram

February 2016: Super Bowl Fun

The two reunite in San Francisco for Super Bowl 50 Weekend.

"They are not an exclusive couple even though Hailey has made it clear that's what she wants from Bieber," a source tells E! News. "They spent the night together Saturday."

"All of Bieber's friends like Hailey and would like to see them together," the source adds. "They are dating. They both had a great time this weekend with each other."

Article continues below

Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber, Braids, Cornrows

Instagram

January 2016: Braids and a "Tight Relationship"

"Hailey made me get corn rows like an absolute douche bag, these will be off tomorrow trust me Danny," Justin says, showing off a new look during their vacation.

Meanwhile, a source tells E! News, "Hailey and Justin have a very tight relationship. They both are very close with each other's families and care very deeply about each other. Hailey's family has been there and supported Justin through his transition so Justin has a strong respect for them."

"He loves Hailey as a friend and considers her one of his best friends," the source adds. "They both also have a strong attraction towards each other and this trip they have been having fun with their families, but also had some alone time. Hailey and Justin like to party and let loose and this romantic connection has always been there."

Justin Bieber, GQ

Eric Ray Davidson/GQ

February 2016: "Someone I Really Love"

Justin tells GQ magazine that Hailey is "someone I really love," adding, "We spend a lot of time together."

Hailey Baldwin, amfAR

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

February 2016: "We Are Not an Exclusive Couple"

"We are not an exclusive couple. He's about to go on tour," Hailey tells E! News about Justin after his GQ article comes out. "Relationships at this age are already complicated, but I don't really like to talk about it because it's between me and him."

Article continues below

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Instagram

Instagram

March 2016: Hailey Is "Not Dating"

"Hailey is not dating anyone at this time, just hanging out with her friends and working," a source tells E! News. "Bieber and Hailey are still close friends, but he is on tour and extremely busy now, so they have not seen each other that much. Bieber and Hailey love each other but have a good understanding where they both stand at the moment."

Hailey Baldwin, Marie Claire

Tesh for Marie Claire

April 2016: "It's Hard to Date Somebody in This Industry"

"I don't want attention out of dating somebody," Hailey tells Marie Claire. "Texts started coming through, crazy phone calls...it's hard to date somebody in this industry. You have to have really thick skin and be very strong. You have to focus on the person and nothing else."

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

James Devaney/GC Images

September 2016: Coffee Run

The two grab some java as they head to the airport in NYC.

Article continues below

Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Van Nuys airport

ROMA / MEGA

Late Fall 2017: Re-Enter Selena Gomez

Justin and Selena rekindle their romance.

Hailey Baldwin, Shawn Mendes

Dominique Charriau/WireImage, Jason Merritt/Getty Images

November 2017: Enter Shawn Mendes

E! News learns Hailey is dating the singer.

Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber

Getty Images

March 2018: Justin and Selena Split

The two call it quits over their romance again.

Article continues below

Justin Bieber

Max Lopes- Vasquez / BACKGRID

Late March 2018: Church Reunion?

Justin and Hailey attend the same church service together.

Shawn Mendes, Hailey Baldwin, Met Gala, 2018, Couples

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

May 2018: Hailey and Shawn Mendes at the Met Gala

Hailey and the singer make their joint red carpet debut at the prestigious celebrity event, fueling romance rumors. They post photos of each other on Instagram.

Hailey Baldwin, Shawn Mendes

Instagram

Late May 2018: Hailey Is Single

Hailey tells the Times UK that she and Shawn "hang out and he's super-lovely and a very, very nice young gentleman," adding, "But I am single."

She also says, "Justin and I were friends for a long time. I met him when I was really young and he was one of my best friends. Everybody knows that at a certain point in time that turned into something else, but that just happens when you're 18, 19. It was what it was. We went through a long period of time when we weren't friends. We didn't speak for quite some time and there was a lot of weirdness that went on. We've moved past that."

Article continues below

Shawn Mendes, Time 100 Gala

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Late May 2018: Shawn Mendes Is Single

He tells E! News, "I am single. The Met Ball was such an incredible experience for me. It was just overwhelming in the most incredible way. I was so lucky for my first time going there to be able to go with someone like Hailey because she's such a vet and I really admire people like her because of how outgoing she is in such an overwhelming experience."

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Splash News / BACKGRID

June 2018: Reunion in Miami

Justin and Hailey reunite in Miami, sparking romance rumors again.

Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber

Getty Images

Mid-June 2018: NYC Kisses

Justin and Hailey pack on the PDA in New York City, which is captured on video.

"I don't know if they're dating or not," Shawn Mendes tells Canada's eTalk, adding, "I love them both. They're both really awesome people."

Article continues below

Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber

Nichole-Perez/X17online.com

Late June 2018: More PDA

Justin and Hailey get cozy on the set of a music video in Los Angeles.

Shawn Mendes, Hailey Baldwin, Met Gala, 2018, Couples

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Late June 29 2018: Bye Shawn Mendes

Hailey deletes photos of Shawn from her Instagram. He keeps his pics of the two on his own page.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

247PAPS.TV / SplashNews.com

July 2018: Fourth of July

Justin and Hailey celebrate the holiday together in the Hamptons.

Article continues below

Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber

Spartano / BACKGRID

July 2018: Back to NYC

Justin and Hailey head back to New York City for a romantic weekend.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, EXCLUSIVE

AM / SplashNews.com

July 2018: Engaged!

Justin proposed to Hailey during a trip to the Bahamas on July 7, 2018, several weeks after they rekindled their romance.

"Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make," he shared with several photos. "My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else."

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Splash News

July 2018: Engaged In the City

The adorable pair returned from their romantic Bahamas getaway and tried to get back to their normal routine. They were all smiles as they went to dinner at Cecconi's restaurant in New York City.

Article continues below

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Kiss

Instagram

July 2018: Steamy Kiss

Soon after their engagement announcement, the Grammy winner showed love for his leading lady by posting a steamy shot of the pair kissing in a hot tub.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Diamond Watches, Ring

Instagram

July 2018: Diamonds Are A Girl's Best Friend (and Back to Miami

On the same day Justin posted a PDA picture to his Instagram, Hailey shared her own picture of the happy couple. In the shot, the newly engaged pair is seen walking up the steps of a private jet. The couple is blinged out, wearing matching diamond watches alongside Hailey's massive diamond engagement ring.

The two traveled back to Miami, this time as an engaged couple.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

247PAPS.TV / SplashNews.com

August 2018: Silly Pair

When they're together, they let out their silly side. The duo is often spotted exploring NYC together, laughing and enjoying each other's company.

Article continues below

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Crying

TheMegaAgency.com

August 2018: Good Days and Bad Days

Fans were concerned after photos surfaced of the singer looking visibly upset next to his fiancée. However, Justin confirmed that there's nothing to worry about. In a video obtained by TMZ, he told fans that, "You've got good days and you got bad days. It's not real if it doesn't have any bad days."

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Rodin Banica/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

September 2018: New York Fashion Week

The model invited her fiancé to John Elliot's presentation during New York Fashion Week, marking their first fashion show as an engaged couple. They were joined in the front row by LeBron JamesWhoopi Goldberg and Kendall Jenner's former flame Ben Simmons.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Broadimage/Shutterstock

September 2018: Marriage Ceremony

Surprise! Bieber and Baldwin had a marriage ceremony at the marriage bureau of a New York City courthouse. (They are not pictured there in this photo.)

Article continues below

Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber

Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID

November 2018: Hailer Bieber

Hailey changes her last name on Instagram.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Instagram, Vacation

Instagram

July 2019: 1 Year Later...

The Biebers celebrate the 1-year anniversary of their engagement.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Instagram

Instagram / Hailey Bieber

September 2019: Happy Anniversary

The Biebers celebrate the 1-year anniversary of their marriage.

Article continues below

