Kevin Spacey Accuser Ari Behn Laid to Rest One Week After Suicide

Norway's royal family members attended the funeral of Ari Behn on Friday.

Princess Märtha Louise, who married Behn in 2002 and announced their split in 2016, was at the Oslo Cathedral service as were her three children Emma Tallulah, Leah Isadora and Maud Angelica. Princess Ingrid Alexandra, Queen Sonja, Crown Princess Mette-Marit and King Harald were in attendance, as well.

Behn died by suicide on Christmas Day. He was 47 years old.

"It's with great sorrow in our hearts that we, those closest to Ari Behn, must report that he took his own life today," his manager, Geir Håkonsund, told Norwegian newspaper VG, last week. "We ask for respect for our privates lives in the time to come."

King Harald also paid tribute to his former son-in-law after news of Behn's death broke.

"It is with great sadness the Queen and I have received the news of Ari Behn's passing," the royal said in a statement obtained by The Independent. "Ari has been an important part of our family for many years, and we carry warm, fond memories of him. We are grateful that we got to know him. We grieve that our grandchildren have now lost their beloved father and have deep compassion for his parents and siblings, who have now lost their beloved son and brother."